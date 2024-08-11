Hundreds of kids get new shoes at Round Rock PD's Step N2 Success event

Fifth grader Nala Rios will be sporting a new trendy pair of sneakers this school year, thanks to the Round Rock Police Department's Step N2 Success event.

Rios is one of more than 880 Round Rock students picking out a pair of new shoes at Kalahari Resorts on Sunday morning.

"It definitely helps us getting them new shoes that will last," said Ashley Rios. "I love that they are Reebok, so they’re pretty durable shoes that’ll last them the whole year, but also it just helps us prepare. We don’t have to worry about purchasing new shoes or figuring out how to be able to get new shoes before the school year starts."

The department organized the event for the third year in a row.

"When we sit down, and the kids put the shoes on, and they got a smile, and they take off running through the event center, it’s just rewarding to know that the servants are still serving and that is their call," said Assistant Chief Willie Richards.

Members of the Round Rock Police Department helped kids try on their new shoes at the Step N2 Success event. (Lauren Rangel)

Richards said the number of shoes they give away doubles every year.

"We know there’s a real need," said Richards. "We know that we have a high population within our community that is economically disadvantaged, so this is one way that we can serve them while we serve our community."

Kids will also get to show off their new kicks at a Round Rock Express game with free tickets. The sneakers may have to come off for flip-flops because each family also took home free passes to the waterpark.

"I think the kids are super excited and excited about getting the tickets for Kalahari and being able to enjoy for the summer," said Ashely Rios.

Members of the Round Rock police SWAT team painted some of the children's nails at the Step N2 Success event. (Lauren Rangel)

Police cruisers showed up for photos too and the SWAT team attempted one of their most intense jobs yet: painting nails.

All of it is to make sure every child steps into a successful new school year.

"We live in the same community we serve, and we want to partner together to love on and pour into all of our community, and many of us are just as tender-hearted, and many of us have the smiles and feel the pain when the families in our communities struggle as well," said Richards.

Stacks of Reebok shoeboxes sat on the floor at the Kalahari Resort during the Round Rock Police Department's Step N2 Success event. (Lauren Rangel)

Reebok gives the shoes to the Round Rock Police Department at a discounted price, but it’s something they save up for all year.

Donations for next year's event can go to the Round Rock Police Foundation.