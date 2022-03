Round Rock ISD students earn awards at Austin Energy Regional Science Festival

Round Rock ISD students earned specialty awards and top placements at the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival hosted in February.

The Austin Energy Regional Science Festival is one of Texas’ largest science fairs with almost 3,000 students from third to 12th grade, according to the organization. School science fair winners from 12 Texas counties were eligible to compete in the event.

Winning Junior/Senior Division projects advance to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair. Best of Fair Senior Division projects advance directly to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

The winning students are listed below with their respective schools and awards:

Elementary Special Awards:

Akshara Anand, Dell Healthy Living Health Innovation Award and Health Through Science Honorable Mention, Canyon Creek ES,

Gautam Thimmapuram, Vihaan Gandra, Dell Healthy Living Health Innovation Award, Canyon Creek ES

Amasha Koswatta, Austin Parks Foundation Young Environmentalists Award, Chandler Oaks ES

Keller Nowlin, Health Through Science Honorable Mention, Double File Trail ES

Kayal Lalith, Dell Medical School Future Health Leader Award and Health Through Science Honorable Mention, England ES

Riya Duvvuri, Health Through Science Honorable Mention, England ES

Jude Beers, Health Through Science Honorable Mention, England ES

Eva Patel, Dell Healthy Living Health Innovation Award, Laurel Mountain ES

Braiden Fulzele, Dell Medical School Future Health Leader Award, Laurel Mountain ES

Vishnu Anilkumar, Dell Medical School Future Health Leader Award, Laurel Mountain ES

Eva Patel, Health Through Science Honorable Mention, Laurel Mountain ES

Hamsika Kolluru, Health Through Science Honorable Mention, Laurel Mountain ES

Junior/Senior Schools Division Place Awards:

Vedika Iyer, 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences, Pearson Ranch MS

Uma Sthanu, 1st Place Computer Science: Systems Software, Canyon Vista MS

Ibrahim Kabil, 1st Place Earth and Environmental Sciences, Pearson Ranch MS

Asvini Thivakaran, 1st Place Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design, Cedar Valley MS

Aarsh Shekhar, 1st Place Physics and Astronomy, Pearson Ranch MS

Vedanth Chakravartula and Abhinav Devarakonda, 1st Place Plant Sciences, Pearson Ranch MS

Atharva Srivastava, 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences, Pearson Ranch MS

Surya Arunkumar, 2nd Place Chemistry, Pearson Ranch MS

Abhay Tippimath, 2nd Place Chemistry, Pearson Ranch MS

Vibha Hirsave, 2nd Place Computer Science: Systems Software, Canyon Vista MS

Ornith Jahid, 2nd Place Materials Science, Deerpark MS

Armaan Srireddy, 1st Place Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design, Westwood HS

Arnav Machavarapu, 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences, Westwood HS

Anagha Deepak, 1st Place Biomedical and Health Sciences/Biomedical Engineering, Round Rock HS

Nila Arunkumar, 1st Place Plant Sciences, McNeil HS

Aneesh Vanguri, 1st Place Environmental Engineering, Westwood HS

Hannah Lee, 1st Place Chemistry, Westwood HS

Grace Huh, 2nd Place Materials Science, Westwood HS

Shrika Paramasivam, 2nd Place Biochemistry, Westwood HS

Vaishnuv Thiagarajan, 2nd Place Behavioral and Social Sciences, Westwood HS

Secondary Specialty Awards:

Vedika Iyer, American Psychological Assoc. Award, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Pearson Ranch MS

Uma Sthanu, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Canyon Vista MS

Ibrahim Kabil, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Pearson Ranch MS

Asvini Thivakaran, Austin Energy Renewable Energy Innovation Award Award Jr, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Lemelson Early Inventor Prize, Cedar Valley MS

Aarsh Shekhar, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Pearson Ranch MS

Vedanth Chakravartula and Abhinav Devarakonda, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Pearson Ranch MS

Atharva Srivastava, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Pearson Ranch MS

Surya Arunkumar, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Pearson Ranch MS

Abhay Tippimath, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Pearson Ranch MS

Vibha Hirsave, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Canyon Vista MS

Ornith Jahid, Broadcom Masters SSP Award, Deerpark MS

Arnav Machavarapu, American Psychological Assoc. Award, Superintendent Award for Round Rock ISD, Westwood HS

Anagha Deepak, BioAustin Honorable Mention, Round Rock HS

Aneesh Vanguri, Austin Geological Society Sr, Yale Science & Engineering Assoc, Westwood HS

Shrika Paramasivam, American Society of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Honorable Mention, Westwood HS

Vaishnuv Thiagarajan, Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award Sr. 4th, Westwood HS

Shoumik Roychowdhury, Austin Energy Science, Math, & Engineering Scholarships, Westwood HS

Brian Nam, BioAustin 3rd, Westwood HS

Anuva Fulzele, BioAustin Honorable Mention, Westwood HS

Indivara Kolluru, Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award Sr. 2nd, Westwood HS

