Teen girl sexually assaulted at Leander park; police looking for suspect: LPD
LEANDER, Texas - Leander police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a teenager on Tuesday, May 7.
According to LPD, a teenage girl was riding her bike along a wooded trail behind Benbrook Ranch Park at 1100 Halsey Drive in Leander when a man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect is described as:
- A white man
- Approximately 5'11" tall
- 180 lbs
- Brown buzzed or close-cut hair
- Stubble beard
- Wearing a blue hoodie with blue jeans and gray shoes
Leander police and K-9 conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
LPD says this is an active investigation. Police have increased patrols in the area and are working closely with Leander Parks and Recreation Department to increase staff visibility and ensure all suspicious activity is reported.
Police are asking Leander park visitors to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Report suspicious activity to the police immediately and stay within sight of friends and family.
Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Sgt. George at 512-528-3839 or email ageorge@leandertx.gov.