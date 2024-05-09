Expand / Collapse search
Austin opioid overdose outbreak: DEA weighs in on fentanyl crisis

By
Published  May 9, 2024 6:15pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

Austin overdose surge: DEA weighs in

Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death among young adults in the U.S. Most recently, a large overdose outbreak in Austin brought more attention to this deadly issue.

AUSTIN, Texas - After an overdose outbreak that left an estimated nine people dead, ATCEMS said the agency is back to its regular number of calls. That announcement came on Friday.

Close to 80 people overdosed in total, in an outbreak that began Monday, April 29.

"I don't know exactly how often, but I've seen at least in four different cities where something like this has taken place," said Special Agent in Charge Daniel Comeaux of the Houston Field Division of the DEA.

Comeaux wasn’t able to comment specifically on the Austin overdose event but provided some context to the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

"A lot of times people say, ‘Wait a minute, why would the drug cartels put out something that causes overdoses or causes people to die?’" said Comeaux. "Well, they understand and history has shown there's just going to be someone else that steps in their place."

Opioid overdose outbreak in Austin

Since Monday morning, medics have responded to 75 opioid overdose calls in Austin and Travis County. According to the medical examiner, eight deaths are suspected to be opioid-related.

After the recent overdoses, APD conducted multiple drug busts. According to police, the five people arrested were not directly linked to the overdose outbreak but were found with multiple drugs laced with fentanyl, including marijuana. 

"It's very possible, and it's an unfortunate thing, because so many people believe that it’s just marijuana, but it's not just marijuana. It could be marijuana laced with anything," said Comeaux. "We've seen it in crack cocaine. We've seen it in powder cocaine. We've also seen it in methamphetamine, where oftentimes it appears that maybe the drug dealer made a mistake. He didn't realize he was putting in a synthetic fentanyl, or mixing it with cocaine, and he thought it was cocaine being mixed with a cutting agent or just cocaine."

Arrests made in opioid overdose surge

Five arrests follow an investigation into the source of narcotics related to the recent outbreak of opioid overdoses and deaths in Austin.

Comeaux said many of the precursors come from China.

"And then once the precursors arrive from China, they make their way into Mexico, or they go straight to Mexico from China," said Comeaux. "And then, these big pill press drug cartels are making the pills and then getting them to come back north into the United States."

In March, U.S. Senator John Cornyn from Texas introduced an act to help improve the process for inspecting cars for fentanyl when crossing the border.

"In 2024, one pill can kill, and it's very evident out there," said Comeaux.