Round Rock ISD superintendent on leave pending investigation

The Round Rock ISD school board has voted to place their superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an external investigation.

The Board also approved engaging an external investigator to examine allegations of misconduct by Azaiez unrelated to his duties as superintendent.

This move from the board comes following a letter a TEA monitor wrote to the district back in December recommending the school board place the superintendent on paid administrative leave.

The TEA told FOX News this letter was in response to an assault allegation against the superintendent as well as the court order against him in Travis County.

During Thursday’s meeting the board appointed Dr. Daniel Presley to serve as Acting Superintendent of Schools.

Round Rock ISD gave FOX 7 Austin news this information on Dr. Presley:

"Presley served as Acting Superintendent from Nov. 30, 2020, to July 4, 2021, prior to Azaiez’s arrival. Presley has more than 30 years of experience as an educator in schools throughout Texas and Louisiana and was the inaugural principal of Cedar Ridge High School. He has served as Senior Chief of Schools and Innovation, the District’s second-in-command, for the past eight years. In this role, Presley oversees the District’s Area Superintendents as well as departments including Health Services, Fine Arts and Athletics. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Centenary College in Louisiana and his doctoral degree from Texas A&M University in College Station."

