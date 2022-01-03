Texas school board holds closed meeting on superintendent under investigation

A TEA monitor has recommended the Round Rock ISD superintendent be placed on administrative leave.

In the letter given to the board back in December it says:

"Place Round Rock Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation regarding the underlying conduct found in a protective order issued by a Travis County District Court."

The TEA told FOX News this letter comes from an assault allegation against the superintendent. At this time the school district says no criminal charges have been filed.

The TEA has also recommended an outside investigation take place.

On Monday the school board met to discuss the letter where they heard from over 90 minutes of public comment. Some residents urged the board to follow the letter. Others came out in support of the superintendent, and are urging the board to wait till the investigation is over.

After several hours of a closed session discussing the letter, the board adjourned. They are set to discuss placing the superintendent on administrative leave this Thursday as well as potentially finding an interim superintendent.

