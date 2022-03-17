Round Rock ISD to hold community roundtable on school policing

Round Rock ISD (RRISD) will be holding a community roundtable this month for parents and community members to learn more about school policing.

The roundtable is set for Monday, March 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge High School cafeteria.

Chief Jeffrey Yarbrough and Assistant Chief Jim Williby and Dr. Amy Grosso, director of behavior health services, will present on RRISD police department's approach to school safety and security. Attendees will be seated at roundtables and encouraged to participate in group discussions.

The department received national recognition last year for its "positive school climate and prevention programs."

RRISD police created a school policing model called the Four Pillars of School Policing, which includes school safety, racial equity, behavioral health and student advocacy.

Built into this model is a team of social workers who work alongside RRISD police officers to find non-law enforcement solutions to address student needs and promote positive outcomes properly, says RRISD.

