Round Rock ISD to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests to staff, students

Starting this week, Round Rock ISD will be offering drive-through free rapid COVID-19 testing to staff and students.

Testing will be done by appointment only at the Raymond E. Hartfield performing arts center on McNeil Drive on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Families and staff are asked to follow the entrance and exit map.

Testing is available to all staff and students, both on-campus and virtual.

Students and staff can register in advance using the online RRISD COVID-19 testing form. All those seeking a test will need to show their school or employee ID badge.

Students over the age of 18 and staff can sign their own consent form, while students younger than 18 will need parental consent. To speed up the process, students and staff are encouraged to pre-register their test kit and save their individualized QR code to their phone to show staff at the testing site.

Round Rock ISD is also going remote with virtual asynchronous learning on Feb. 1, March 1 and 29th and May 3rd.

