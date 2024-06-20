Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Candlelight vigil held for Lyndsey Vicknair

On Thursday, about a hundred or so people gathered for an evening of prayer and remembrance for one of the Round Rock Juneteenth mass shooting victims, Lyndsey Vicknair.

"It's good to see that those who came out, that knew her and didn't know her but just here to support the community during this time," said Wayne Williams, who came with Omega Psi Phi to show his support despite not knowing Vicknair.

Each person held a small candle, a symbol of light in what felt like an unfathomably dark moment.

"Right now, as a community in mourning, we also feel like it’s our job and obligation and also our blessing to be able to be here in a time of need," said Williams.

Friends and even strangers lined the track at Webb Middle School in honor of Lyndsey Vicknair.

One of her three children runs track with the group.

"This week has been tough, and this is just the beginning of our journey," said Candice Cooper, a friend of the Vicknair family and a founder of the Austin HoneyBadgers Track Club.

"Not only are we mourning the loss of Lyndsey, but a lot of them were impacted as well because they attended the event, and so this has been a very somber week for us since the moment that we found out that Lindsey was one of the victims," said Cooper. "I will tell you we’ve leaned on each other."

The vigil comes less than a week after Vicknair and Ara Duke died in a mass shooting at Round Rock’s Juneteenth festival. Fourteen others were injured.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Manor in connection to the shooting on Thursday morning. But police said he’s not their only suspect.

"Make them restless tonight until the right thing is done," said House of Intercession Pastor Eric White. He led the group in prayer on Thursday evening.

There is still a long way to go before reaching a finish line that might resemble justice. So Thursday's vigil remained focused on finding the strength to persevere together.

"Honestly, we’re just loving on them, you know, in times of tragedy, this is a time when we have to rise as a community and support one another," said Cooper.

The Vicknairs were not able to attend. They are preparing for Lyndsey’s funeral in Mansfield.

The Austin HoneyBadgers Track Club has a GoFundMe to help the family adjust to a single-parent income.

The Dukes are asking people to consider donating to the Boys and Girls Club of Austin in honor of Ara.