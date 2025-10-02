Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Suspect will not have bond reduced

The Brief Suspect in deadly Round Rock Juneteenth celebration to remain in jail Ricky Thompson III had a contested bond hearing to reduce his bond He will stay in the county jail on $1 million bond



One of the suspects in the deadly shooting at a Round Rock Juneteenth celebration is to remain in jail.

What we know:

Ricky Thompson III was charged with aggravated assault mass shooting in connection to the shooting on June 15, 2024.

FOX 7 Austin's CrimeWatch reporter Meredith Aldis reports that Thompson had a contested bond hearing to reduce his $1 million bond.

However, Thompson, according to Aldis, will not have his bond reduced and will instead stay in the Williamson County Jail on that original $1 million bond.

The backstory:

On June 15, 2024, Round Rock police responded to a shooting at Old Settlers Park at Harrell Parkway in Round Rock.

Two people were killed, and 14 others were injured in the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened during an altercation between two groups at the event. The two people killed were innocent bystanders.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the shooting.

Four more people have been arrested in connection to the deadly Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock last June.

Dig deeper:

A total of seven suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Thompson, 17, of Pflugerville, Keshawn Dixon, 19, of Killeen, and a teen suspect from Pflugerville, were all arrested last year.

In May, U.S. Marshals arrested four more suspects in the case:

Terrell Hatch, 18, of Pflugerville

Payton Green, 20, of Pflugerville

Terren Jackson, 18, of Manor

Amarjai Terry, 17, of Manor

All four of those suspects face several charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.