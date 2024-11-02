US Marshals, Round Rock Police respond to incident at McDonald's

The Brief Round Rock police were called to assist the US Marshals on Friday night. The incident occurred at a McDonald's on East Palm Valley. FOX 7 photographers say there was a body on the ground and bullet holes were scene in a car.



Round Rock Police and US Marshals are investigating an incident at a McDonald’s overnight.

This all began Friday evening, when police responded to the at the McDonald's on East Palm Valley and North A.W. Grimes Boulevard.

Caution tape was seen around the perimeter of the restaurant, along with Round Rock Crime Scene Investigators.

A FOX 7 photographer on scene said there appeared to be at least one body on the ground.

You can also see bullet holes in one of the cars.

Police are not confirming any fatalities or those reports of a shooting, but Round Rock PD did confirm that none of their officers were directly involved in the incident.

Round Rock Police say they are assisting the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the investigation.

That task force works to apprehend violent offenders on the federal, state, and local level.

Investigators were on scene for most of the night and finally cleared that scene around 4:30 Saturday morning.

Round Rock Police stress there is no danger to the public.

The US Marshals Office is the lead investigating agency on the case, according to Round Rock Police.

We reached out to them for comment, but haven’t heard back.