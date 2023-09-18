Round Rock woman missing since late August has been found: police

The Round Rock Police Department said the 29-year-old woman who was reported missing since late August has been found alive.

Police said Yara Perez, 29, was found and is cooperating with law enforcement.

No other information has been released.

Originally, police say on August 26 around 11:50 p.m., 29-year-old Yara Fagundo Perez was last seen leaving the Divas Men's Club at 4134 Felter Lane with two unknown men in a black Ford Expedition and had not been seen since.

On Wednesday, Round Rock police said they found the suspect SUV in the Wells Branch Parkway area.

On Sept. 12, Perez's babysitter reported her missing after not hearing from her, police say. Family members, friends, and co-workers have also not heard from her since the night of her disappearance.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4" and 120 lbs with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top and a black-and-white skirt.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Yara Perez (Round Rock Police Department)

The Round Rock Police Department was supported by the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers during this investigation.