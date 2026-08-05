Democrats set sights on open Texas border district in expansion of midterm targets

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The Brief National Democrats added Texas’ open 23rd Congressional District to their list of potential House pickups. Democrat Katy Padilla Stout will face Republican Brandon Herrera in the November election. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to win control of the U.S. House.



National Democrats are eyeing a South Texas Congressional district for a potential gain in the November midterms.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee added 12 new districts to their "Districts in Play," a group of Republican-held or open seats in the House of Representatives that they feel are prime for a Democratic takeover. The Democratic campaign arm added Texas' 23rd Congressional District to the list.

What they're saying:

"House Democrats are expanding the battlefield deep into Trump terrain because we have a winning message focused on fighting for an Affordable America," said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene. "At the same time, MAGA Republicans who historically have considered themselves ‘safe’ have let down the people they were elected to represent, passing disastrous policies that are crushing working families and our communities. Democrats are going to win in November and make Hakeem Jeffries the next Speaker of the House."

Democrats look to South Texas for gains in the House

In Texas, Democrats have now set their sights on the 23rd Congressional District.

The district stretches from San Antonio to El Paso and was held by Republican Tony Gonzales before he resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. The district has been under Republican control since 2015.

The DCCC will add extra spending to the district and the campaign of Katy Padilla Stout. Stout, an attorney and former teacher, will face Republican Brandon Herrera.

Herrera, a YouTuber and gun rights activist, forced Gonzales into a runoff during the primary and secured the nomination after Gonzales dropped out of the race before the runoff election.

DelBene thinks Herrera's controversial nature will aid Democrats in the district.

What they're saying:

"Brandon Herrera’s disturbing history of extremism, violence, and antisemitic rhetoric puts this open Congressional district squarely in play. As Latino voters across the country swing back to Democrats because of Republicans’ broken promises and attacks on their communities, Texas voters will have a choice this November. And they are going to choose true leadership over more Republican chaos," said DelBene.

Democrats expand targets nationally, both parties eye Texas for gains

The Democrat's addition of the South Texas district was part of a broader expansion that added 12 districts to the party's Districts in Play.

The additions also included Rep. Lauren Boebert's district in Colorado and Richard Hudson's North Carolina district. Hudson chairs the Republican counterpart to the DCCC.

Democrats are targeting 58 open or Republican-held districts for the midterms, included three in Texas.

The just added 23rd Congressional District, the open 35th Congressional District and the 15th Congressional District currently held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz.

The other side:

Republicans are targeting 36 districts nationally, with five of those being in Texas.

The GOP is targeting Democratic House members Henry Cueller (TX-28) and Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) along with open seats in the 9th, 32nd and 35th Congressional districts.

Republicans currently hold a 218-212 majority in the U.S. House. Democrats would need to have a net gain of three seats in order to control the lower chamber.