Round Rock officer-involved shooting: Suspect killed after stabbing incident

The Brief Round Rock Police Department investigating an officer-involved shooting The suspect is dead and two people are injured



The Round Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead and two people injured.

The backstory:

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Phoenix Way near Gattis School Road.

Round Rock PD says officers responded after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a woman who had fled to a nearby neighbor's home after being stabbed.

Officers arrived at the home and heard a man yelling for help from inside.

After announcing their presence, Round Rock PD says officers forced entry through the front door and encountered the suspect who was armed with a knife.

One officer fired his gun and hit the suspect.

Another person was located inside the home with critical stab wounds.

What's next:

Both victims, identified only as a male and a female, are in critical condition.

Officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

The Texas Rangers and the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

By the numbers:

This is the Round Rock Police Department’s first officer-involved shooting since January 2025.