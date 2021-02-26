Round Rock police investigating man's death after gun found near body

The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead with a gun near the body.

Police say at around 7:40 a.m. Friday morning officers responded to a report of an adult male lying on the ground in the park in the 500 block of Round Rock West Drive.

When officers arrived, police say they found that the adult male was dead and discovered the gun nearby the body.

Police say at this point there does not appear to be foul play involved and that there is no danger to the public.

