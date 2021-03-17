Round Rock police look for suspect, Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital on lockdown

article

Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital is on lockdown as Round Rock police look for a suspect involved in a shooting.

Exact details have not been released at this time but Round Rock police tweeted about the incident at 1:30 a.m. saying officers were searching for a suspect involved in an assault and that the suspect was last seen in the area of Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital. Police say there are no reports of gunshots at the hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Pflugerville Police Department says the incident began in Pflugerville. It says the shooting took place at around 10:45 p.m. on March 16 and that a male suspect drove the female victim to Baylor Scott and White Pflugerville. She was later transferred to Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Pflugerville police say it appears to be an isolated incident between two people who knew each other and that the woman suffered a gunshot wound but her current condition is not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.