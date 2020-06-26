Round Rock police looking for three robbery suspects

The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects.

Police say the suspects are involved in a June 24th aggravated robbery at a Wag-A-Bag at 2499 Sunrise Road in Round Rock.

Robbery Suspect 1 (Round Rock Police)

Police believe robbery suspect two is wearing an ankle monitor.

Robbery Suspect 2 (Round Rock Police)

Robbery Suspect 3

Police also released a picture of the suspect's vehicle.

Robbery Suspect Vehicle (Round Rock Police)

Anyone who recognizes the three suspects or has any information related to the subjects are asked to call Detective Bernie Villegas at 512-218-5500.