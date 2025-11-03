Round Rock police seize narcotics, firearms, hundreds of ammo rounds, multiple sets of body armor
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A narcotics investigation in Round Rock led to the arrest of a convicted felon and the seizure of narcotics, a firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammo and multiple sets of body armor.
What we know:
40-year-old Ira Jamon Mitchell has been charged with first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine).
On Oct. 31, officers executed a search warrant at The Creek Apartments on E. Palm Valley Boulevard.
Items seized during narcotics investigation in Round Rock (Round Rock Police Department)
During the operation, officers seized a variety of narcotics, a firearm, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and multiple sets of body armor.
Mitchell is a convicted felon with several prior violent offenses and thus is prohibited from possessing body armor.
What's next:
Additional charges are pending, Round Rock police say.
He is in the Williamson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Round Rock Police Department and Williamson County court records.