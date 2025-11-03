Round Rock police seize narcotics, firearms, hundreds of ammo rounds, multiple sets of body armor

The Brief Convicted felon arrested following narcotics investigation in Round Rock Officers seized narcotics, firearms, several hundred rounds of ammo, multiple sets of body armor Additional charges are pending



A narcotics investigation in Round Rock led to the arrest of a convicted felon and the seizure of narcotics, a firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammo and multiple sets of body armor.

What we know:

40-year-old Ira Jamon Mitchell has been charged with first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine).

On Oct. 31, officers executed a search warrant at The Creek Apartments on E. Palm Valley Boulevard.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Items seized during narcotics investigation in Round Rock (Round Rock Police Department)

During the operation, officers seized a variety of narcotics, a firearm, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and multiple sets of body armor.

Mitchell is a convicted felon with several prior violent offenses and thus is prohibited from possessing body armor.

What's next:

Additional charges are pending, Round Rock police say.

He is in the Williamson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.