Round Rock package theft highlights need for Operation Front Porch, police say

Round Rock police say a recent package theft is just one more reason why people should consider using Operation Front Porch.

Investigators say the suspect took a package from a Northwest Round Rock front porch on October 19, wearing what appear to be multi-colored Nike sneakers and a black and white Mickey Mouse belt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Montorello at rmontorello@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-3292. Anonymous tips can be submitted at WilcoCrimeTips.org.

Round Rock police started Operation Front Porch in November to give residents a safe way to receive packages when they aren't home.

From now through December 21, Round Rock residents can ship packages to the Round Rock Police Department and let them be your front porch.

Then, you can then pick them up from the Round Rock police and have one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

All you have to do is bring an government-issued ID and a receipt. If the package is addressed to your kids, you'll have to provide proof of guardianship and/or the child's identification.

RELATED COVERAGE:

There is no charge for the service, but RRPD is accepting optional donations to the Round Rock Police Foundation.

For more details and package pick up times, visit the Operation Front Porch website.