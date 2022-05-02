Round Rock police arrest man who robbed convenience store

The Round Rock Police Department says it has arrested a man who robbed a convenience store.

RRPD says that officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a store in the 3100 block of AW Grimes at around 3:25 a.m. this morning.

Officers arrived and found that the suspect had fled. The suspect's vehicle was found in a neighborhood nearby.

A search was conducted in the area and officers found the suspect in the backyard of a home at around 5:45 a.m.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there is no danger to the public.