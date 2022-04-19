Expand / Collapse search

Round Rock police looking for information about Sprouts theft suspect

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin
article

Round Rock Police Department releases photos from surveillance video of a person they say stole from a Sprouts Farmers Market located at I-35 and Round Rock Avenue in August 2021.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is asking the public for help with information about a person who stole from Sprouts Farmers Market.

The incident happened in August 2021 at the Sprouts located at I-35 and Round Rock Avenue. 

Police did not release any further details about the incident but did release surveillance video photos.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact Detective Montorello at rmontorello@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-5500. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter