Round Rock police looking for information about Sprouts theft suspect

The Round Rock Police Department is asking the public for help with information about a person who stole from Sprouts Farmers Market.

The incident happened in August 2021 at the Sprouts located at I-35 and Round Rock Avenue.

Police did not release any further details about the incident but did release surveillance video photos.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact Detective Montorello at rmontorello@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.

