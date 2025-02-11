Round Rock road rage shooting suspect identified: police

The Brief Round Rock police have identified a man arrested for a road rage shooting. The incident happened near I-35 and Louis Henna Boulevard on Monday afternoon. A person sustained minor injuries during the shooting.



Round Rock police have identified the man suspected of shooting another person in a road rage incident Monday.

What happened on Feb. 10?

What we know:

Round Rock police say the incident happened around 4:20 p.m., near I-35 and Louis Henna Boulevard.

During the altercation, a man fired a gun at someone who sustained minor injuries.

The suspect

What we know:

The suspect was arrested a few hours later at a home in the 1900 block of White Oak Loop, about six miles away from where the shooting occurred.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jordan Wilson of Round Rock.

Jordan Wilson (Round Rock Police Department)

Wilson has been charged with deadly conduct.

According to Williamson County jail records, bond was set at $15,000 and has been posted for Wilson.