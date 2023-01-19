Round Rock shooting death victim identified

Round Rock police have identified the victim of a shooting death last Thursday as 21-year-old Marcos Esparza.

Investigators say they were responding to a shooting just before 9 p.m. on January 19 at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex on 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd, when they found Esparza with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police say they interviewed a man at the scene, who cooperated with the investigation, but so far no arrests have been made.

They say it was an isolated incident between two men, and there is no danger to the public.