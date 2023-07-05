Thousands celebrate at annual Round Rock Fourth of July Parade

Crowds gathered in downtown Round Rock early on Tuesday morning, eagerly awaiting the start of the city's annual Fourth of July parade.

"It's a day to celebrate as a community and to all come together as one," said local resident Emma Good.

Thousands of attendees flocked to Mays Street to witness the parade processions, which began early at 8:30 to avoid midday heat. Residents and community members of all ages crowded and cheered as floats passed by.

Image 1 of 23 ▼ A parade attendee shouts and waves towards the procession of floats. Thousands attended Round Rock's annual Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2023. Photo: Julius Shieh From: FOX 7 Austin

"We have almost 100 floats," said a spokesperson from the City of Round Rock. "This is such a unique and special community. We've been through a lot over the past few years, and this is one of those huge events where we all just come together… and just have a wonderful time."

