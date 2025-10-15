Round Rock's Tower Park closed for renovations

The Brief Round Rock's Tower Park is closed for construction Construction is expected to last until next year City's Parks & Recreation director says the project is several years in the making



In Round Rock, Tower Park is closed for construction as the city works to transform the area with approximately $5 million worth of renovations, including turf lawns, deck seating and space for food trucks.

What we know:

Rick Atkins, Round Rock's director of Parks & Recreation, says the project is several years in the making.

Now that the team has finished clearing regulatory hurdles, it's full steam ahead, and Atkins says the city is excited about what's to come.

"This is one of those real projects that's about the community. It's about the locals. It's about, you know, downtown," he said.

Atkins says the park is all in the name of community connectivity. With its central location in the downtown core, the park plays a key role — giving people a green space to socialize that's close to the library, city hall, and Round Rock's trail system.

As the area grows, Atkins says the city is committed to investing in green spaces and walkability, something he says are top priorities for residents.

"We know we're a growing city, but we want to keep that small town feel, and a lot of that means that I can let my kid jump on a bike, hop on a trail and come to downtown safely," said Atkins.

Creating another destination downtown is intended to cultivate that feel, and by giving residents more reasons to spend time in the area, it's also expected to boost foot traffic at nearby restaurants and local businesses.

"When you start looking at the synergy between those restaurants, those businesses, city facilities, and the trail system, it really creates that critical mass, and that's what we're trying to do," said Atkins.

What's next:

Construction on the park is expected to be complete next year.