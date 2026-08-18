1 dead, 3 others injured in Round Rock crash involving dump truck
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Round Rock, police said.
What we know:
According to police, officers responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of Chandler Road and County Road 119. The crash involved three vehicles and a dump truck.
Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene and three others have non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash was not disclosed by police.
What you can do:
Chandler Road is closed in both directions and CR 119 is closed from CR 118 to Chandler Road.
Police said drivers should avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department