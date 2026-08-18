1 dead, 3 others injured in Round Rock crash involving dump truck

The Brief One person is dead, and three others were injured in a Round Rock crash Police said three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in the crash



A person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Round Rock, police said.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of Chandler Road and County Road 119. The crash involved three vehicles and a dump truck.

Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene and three others have non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash was not disclosed by police.

What you can do:

Chandler Road is closed in both directions and CR 119 is closed from CR 118 to Chandler Road.

Police said drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates