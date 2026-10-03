Texas A&M Aggies cruise past Arkansas in a dominant 34-7 win

article

The Brief Texas A&M improved to 3-2 with a dominant 34-7 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. The Aggies generated 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns while holding Arkansas to just 214 total offensive yards. Texas A&M's special teams stood out with two made field goals, including a long of 57 yards.



Texas A&M Aggies pulled away early and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-7 on Saturday at Kyle Field.

What we know:

The Aggies improved to 3-2 with a balanced offensive performance, rushing for 231 yards while quarterback Marcel Reed completed 13 of 19 passes for 170 yards.

Running backs KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Reed also ran for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M built a 24-7 halftime lead. The Aggies added a touchdown in the third quarter and a 50-yard field goal early in the fourth to finish the scoring.

Dig deeper:

The Aggies’ kicker made both of his field-goal attempts, including a 57-yarder.

Texas A&M also forced one turnover when defensive back Dalton Brooks intercepted Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson.

Arkansas fell to 2-3 and only managed 103 yards rushing and 111 passing against Texas A&M's defense.