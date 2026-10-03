Texas A&M Aggies cruise past Arkansas in a dominant 34-7 win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M Aggies pulled away early and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-7 on Saturday at Kyle Field.
What we know:
The Aggies improved to 3-2 with a balanced offensive performance, rushing for 231 yards while quarterback Marcel Reed completed 13 of 19 passes for 170 yards.
Running backs KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Reed also ran for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Texas A&M built a 24-7 halftime lead. The Aggies added a touchdown in the third quarter and a 50-yard field goal early in the fourth to finish the scoring.
Dig deeper:
The Aggies’ kicker made both of his field-goal attempts, including a 57-yarder.
Texas A&M also forced one turnover when defensive back Dalton Brooks intercepted Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson.
Arkansas fell to 2-3 and only managed 103 yards rushing and 111 passing against Texas A&M's defense.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by live coverage of the football game.