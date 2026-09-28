Houston man sentenced to 35 years in prison in smuggling case tied to fatal crash

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The Brief A 26-year-old Houston man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for his role in a human smuggling operation linked to a criminal organization tied to Mexican cartels. Prosecutors connected the ring to an August 2022 single-vehicle crash in Kimble County, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of two migrants and the U.S. citizen driver. This new federal sentence will run consecutively to a separate 140-month prison term he received in 2023 for drug trafficking charges.



A Houston man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for his role in a human smuggling operation tied to a 2022 crash that killed two migrants and a U.S. citizen.

35 years for fatal human smuggling ring

What we know:

26-year-old Roland Heith Martinez pleaded guilty in June 2025 to conspiracy to transport migrants, resulting in death. The sentence will be served consecutively to a 140-month sentence Martinez received in 2023 in the Southern District of Texas for drug trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Martinez was an active member of the Guzman Transnational Criminal Organization from May 2021 until his arrest on unrelated drug charges in Houston on Jan. 25, 2023.

Guzman criminal organization, cartel connections

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said the organization operates in Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Louisiana and Mexico and is connected to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion. An organization accused of trafficking drugs and guns, as well as smuggling migrants into the United States.

According to prosecutors, Martinez’s role in the organization was said to:

Arrange the transportation of migrants within the United States

Sending more than $54,000 to multiple smuggling facilitators through at least 368 money transfers and Cash App payments.

Recruiting drivers for future smuggling operations.

August 2022 Kimble County fatal crash

One smuggling operation that was linked to Martinez and his co-conspirators, ended in a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Kimble County on Aug. 7, 2022.

Two migrants and the vehicle’s driver, who was a U.S. citizen, died.

Federal officials address sentence

The US Flag flies above a sign marking the US Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters building on January 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Martinez was named in a 12-count superseding indictment filed in the Western District of Texas on June 26, 2024. He pleaded guilty to one count.

"Martinez was heavily involved in the operations of the Guzman TCO, not only facilitating tens of thousands of dollars in smuggling funds, but managing stash houses and dealing firearms as well," U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons said in a statement.

"This 35-year sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes and HSI’s unwavering commitment to dismantling violent criminal organizations," Pasciucco said.

According to the Department of Justice, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Miner prosecuted the case.