Round Rock's Ballet Folklorico celebrates 35 years of sharing Latino culture and pride

A Round Rock dancing team is celebrating more than three decades of embracing and sharing its Hispanic roots.

The team is called Round Rock Ballet Folklorico.

The dance is a celebration of the many cultures that have influenced Mexico for generations.

"It is one of the most beautiful ways to share the culture," said Yolanda Sanchez, the founder and director of Round Rock Ballet Folklorico. "Once you dance folklorico dancing, you will fall in love with it."

At Pflugerville’s St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, a group of students performs for the annual Fiesta.

Behind every twirl and bow, is Yolanda Sanchez, who started the nonprofit. But before all this, she was a bus driver for Round Rock ISD.

"What I noticed, especially coming to Round Rock, was that the students were embarrassed to say their last name, embarrassed to speak Spanish, embarrassed to say they were Mexicanos or Mexican Americans, and I kinda felt like, wait a minute," said Sanchez.

She decided to take a step towards healing.

"And from there on, it’s history," said Sanchez.

Thirty-five years later, she teaches about 90 students, like Alex Rivera.

"Every time I wear this outfit, cause this outfit is the Tierra Caliente and all my family is from Tierra Caliente, I like wearing this outfit the most."

But it's safe to say, they're getting more than just a dance lesson.

"It’s a good way to express yourself with your culture and be like ‘oh, wow that’s where I’m from, that’s so cool,’" said Caitlin Watkins, another dancer.

It's an opportunity to embrace their heritage and share it with others.

"I just hope that everyone realizes that you should be proud of who you are and where you’re from," said Melanie Rosales, a dancer.

For Sanchez, that is sweeter than any kind of applause she could get.

"That to me is one of the greatest gifts God could have given me, to be able to reach out to those people."

Sanchez teaches all ages and the group travels mostly around Central Texas.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, you can find them at the Round Rock Arts Festival from noon to 1 p.m.