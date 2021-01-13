APD, victim’s family asking for help investigating 2017 cold case

Austin police are asking for the public's help in solving a cold case homicide investigation.

The family of Ruler Bailey says they have been waiting almost four years to get justice.

"Ruler had that type of smile to where it was like you can feel nothing but happiness," said Dyamond Bailey, who says her big brother was her best friend. "Oh my gosh he was my everything."

In March 0002017, a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on the 6400 block of Springdale Road in Northeast Austin. When police arrived, they were directed to a man, Ruler Stefon Matthew Bailey, lying in the second-floor breezeway of building 3.

"That was like the hardest day of my life," Dyamond said, adding that she found out what happened to her brother through an ex-boyfriend. "He messaged me. He sent me a picture of them carrying my brother downstairs."

Ruler later died from his injuries at the hospital. "That's one thing I battle to this day because it replays in my head every day. I remember everything," said Dyamond.

Almost four years later, those responsible still haven't been caught. Austin Police is now asking the public for help to bring in fresh leads. "I didn't think it was gonna take this long," said Dyamond.

She says she believes her brother was set up and says he received a call before he was killed. "Basically, he had got a phone call from somebody telling him to come over to pick up money that was his and that didn't happen," she said.

She says she knows someone knows who did this to her brother and she hopes they come forward so Ruler can get justice. As for who is responsible, Dyamond has a message for them.

"Y'all know what yall did. My brother didn't deserve to die. My brother was the best brother anybody could ever want. My brother did a lot for a lot of people. He didn't deserve this," she said.

APD says that investigators have followed up on all available information during this ongoing investigation, so anyone with information is asked to reach out. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Individuals may also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov or 512-974-5250 or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

