Marshals looking for Williamson County man wanted for sexually assaulting 2 juveniles

The Brief US Marshals looking for Williamson County man wanted for sexually assaulting two juveniles Rutilo Alfonso Renteria is a known commercial truck driver with ties to the Rio Grande Valley and Mexico A fugitive investigation is currently underway



US Marshals are looking for a Williamson County man wanted for sexually assaulting two juveniles.

What we know:

59-year-old Rutilo Alfonso Renteria of Georgetown is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred in July 2024.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office obtained two warrants on Oct. 8 for Renteria.

The US Marshals were called in to help find and apprehend Renteria, who is a known commercial truck driver with ties to the Rio Grande Valley in Mercedes, Texas and Mexico.

Renteria is registered to drive the following vehicles:

Gray 2015 Nissan van with Texas license plate FHB-2648

Silver Dodge Charger with Texas license plate RMN-6003

Red 2004 Nissan truck with Texas license plate BP6-5413

A fugitive investigation is currently underway and marshals are pursuing leads to find Renteria.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Renteria’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-512-472-8477 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.