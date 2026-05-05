SAFE Alliance cuts forensic testing service for victims

The Brief SAFE Alliance has lost roughly $4 million in philanthropic and government funding Due to the lack of funding, SAFE Alliance is now ending its forensic testing service Mayor Kirk Watson announced that Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s will now conduct the exams



One of the nation’s largest support networks for survivors of domestic and sexual violence is facing a crossroads.

In the last year alone, the SAFE Alliance has lost roughly $4 million in philanthropic and government funding. That massive gap is forcing the organization to end a critical service.

The backstory:

"The part that is going away for Eloise House is the forensic examinations specifically," said Dr. Pierre Berastain, CEO of SAFE Alliance.

According to SAFE Alliance, it provides 95% of all forensic examinations for sexual assault victims in the city of Austin, amounting to roughly 600 tests annually. Now, hospitals will be taking on that responsibility.

"Response times for forensic exams, whenever they happen at SAFE, are within an hour, an hour and a half max," Berastain said.

And that’s only the wait time for the test. It often takes much longer at hospitals. On top of that, the exam itself can take anywhere from three to six hours to perform.

"When survivors go to the hospital, they're having to tell about a dozen people what happened to them, before they're talking to someone who can actually take their story. They're waiting hours, sometimes up to eight hours in a room before they are with a nurse or an advocate who can help them. After that, they're getting a bill for thousands of dollars. The actual exam is free, but the hospital charges you for everything else. We do not do any of that here," said Holly Bowles, director of the Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy Program at SAFE.

While the assessment is free by law, survivors often get hit with "facility fees" or charges for other medical treatments at hospitals.

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"Victims have received no bills from SAFE Alliance whenever they receive forensic examinations. What I can tell you from national data is that victims sometimes receive hospital bills that amount to two, three, $4,000 for services," Berastain said.

SAFE’s CEO said that while the organization will no longer be able to provide this key service, it is still committed to supporting survivors and hopes to partner with the hospitals in this transition moving forward.

"We're not going anywhere. And so, my reaction is one of taking in the news, accepting, and then determining what it is that we need to do to ensure that services don't go away," Berastain said.

What's next:

Mayor Kirk Watson announced Tuesday that Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s will conduct the exams.

The three major hospital systems issued a joint statement about their commitment to a "seamless transition," promising high-quality, trauma-informed care.