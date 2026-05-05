Man who opened fire on Secret Service agents near Washington Monument has possible ties to Texas

The Brief A man was arrested after he opened fire on Secret Service agents in Washington, D.C. on May 4 At a press conference on Monday, officials claimed it was unclear if the man had political targets The man involved has ties to Texas



More details are emerging on the suspect, who is believed to have opened fire on Secret Service Agents just blocks away from the White House.

The backstory:

The suspect has now been identified as 45-year-old Michael Marx, a Texas resident who was allegedly seen carrying a firearm in the area.

Officials say it was around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, when plainclothes Secret Service Agents observed Marx with the apparent imprint of a weapon on him.

When uniformed agents approached Marx, he allegedly fled before opening fire on agents. Those agents returned with their own gunfire, striking Marx multiple times. His current condition is unknown.

Officials also say a juvenile bystander was struck during the incident but is expected to recover with non-life threatening injuries.

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As the investigation continues, law enforcement is working to piece together Marx’s movements and possible motivations.

Authorities are also expected to review Marx’s electronic devices and social media activity as part of the ongoing probe.

At a press conference on Monday, officials claimed it was unclear if Marx had political targets.

"I can tell you that every time, one: We’re patrolling this area and every site we do 24/7. Whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don’t know. But we will find out," said Secret Service Deputy Director, Matthew Quiin.

The White House was placed under a short lockdown while authorities examined the situation, according to The Associated Press. Secret Service agents quickly moved reporters from outside into the briefing room for safety.

FOX 7 has reached out to the FBI for more details on Marx, including what part of Texas he’s from, but still have yet to hear back.