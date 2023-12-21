Austin Public Health urges safe food practices for holiday season

Families will probably be preparing meals for holiday gatherings, and Austin Public Health is urging everyone to prepare food safely to avoid foodborne illnesses.

Before getting started in the kitchen, you and anyone who's helping should wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and hot water.

"You want those helping hands to be healthy hands," Carolina Zertuche, senior environmental health officer with Austin Public Health, said.

When preparing food, it's important to keep things like meats away from vegetables to avoid any cross-contamination.

"Don't use a cutting board that might have juices from your raw chicken or your raw turkey. You don't want to mix that with anything that is already fresh," Zertuche said.

If anyone has food allergies, separate those foods, too.

When cooking, use thermometers. Chicken or a turkey should be cooked to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. When reheating, it should reach that temperature, too.

Vegetables should be washed thoroughly with cold running water. Thaw foods in cold water, not hot water or just leaving them out.

"It is very dangerous because bacteria can collect and can start growing on the top of the surfaces of your foods while the interior of your food is still very frozen," Zertuche said.

Put food that's been out in the refrigerator after two hours.

"You want to keep things at a safe temperature, you don't want to abuse the temperature," Zertuche said.

Leftovers should be eaten in three to four days, but can keep for longer in the freezer.

Health experts say one in six Americans comes down with foodborne illness every year. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and headaches.

"It is common, but with safe practices, your meals can be safe to be consumed," Zertuche said.

When it's time to clean up, use hot water and soap or a dishwasher to clean utensils and dishes.

If you're taking food elsewhere, use a cooler. Completely submerge containers in ice, and place the cooler in the interior of your car.

If you have any symptoms you think are from foodborne illness, call your healthcare provider and 311 to let the epidemiology department know. That way, they can get more information if you get sick from a large gathering, restaurant, or traveling.