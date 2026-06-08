Leander nonprofit working to clean up after heavy rain, significant flooding

The Brief Local nonprofit working to clean up after heavy rain, significant flooding Safe in Austin takes in rescue animals with disabilities, saved from traumatic situations The nonprofit's whole entire barn was flooded



A local nonprofit is working to clean up after heavy rain caused significant flooding over the weekend.

What they're saying:

Safe in Austin is a sanctuary for children that uses rescue animals for healing. Many of the animals have disabilities or were saved from traumatic situations.

Jamie Wallace, the founder of Safe in Austin, said in her 15 years of living there, she’s never experienced anything like it. She described the frightening moments as she watched rushing waters blanket her 10-acre farm in Leander.

"The whole entire barn was flooded, which has never happened before," Jamie Wallace said. "We were pretty shocked. So we started panicking a little bit, hitting all the different areas."

When the flash floods hit, everyone onsite jumped into action to check on all 200 animals.

"It was literally getting animals out of running water, fixing fences, watching our fence go down," Wallace said. "It was two hours of like apocalypse-style terror."

As the water rose, a search began for one of the ranch's most vulnerable residents.

"My partner was looking for one of our goats," Wallace said. "She's one of the special needs babies and she was missing, and so I went running to find her."

Wallace could be heard in a video guiding the goat through the water: "Evie, it's okay baby. Come here. I'll help you. It's okay. Okay, she's up to her knees. Evie come out."

Every animal was eventually accounted for and safe. However, Wallace said the surging floodwaters wiped out half the property, leaving behind loads of debris and spaces that need to be rebuilt, not to mention the feed that got soaked and ruined too for the 200 mouths they have to provide daily.

The damage brings new challenges to an organization that was already stretched thin.

"Even before all of this happened we were in a place where there's a lot more need from the community than there was donations and things," Wallace said. "We were in a scary place already. Now we have water damage."

Volunteers spent the weekend digging out ditches and clearing the barns, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. Wallace added that they are grateful for the volunteers who have assisted with cleanup efforts.

What you can do:

Safe in Austin will host another volunteer cleanup day Tuesday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The organization is actively requesting community assistance through volunteer labor, monetary donations, and critical supplies—including livestock feed, tools, and fencing materials.

Those interested in helping or donating can find more information directly through the sanctuary's official website.