'Not safe': Local leaders respond to gun violence in Southeast Austin neighborhood

Local leaders are responding after FOX 7 Austin first reported on a neighborhood in Southeast Austin that has had several drive-by shootings. Neighbors said they still need help and support.

"This is not normal, and I refuse to allow this to be our normal," a resident who wanted to remain anonymous said.

Residents said they’ve had three drive-by shootings in the last few months, and one was in broad daylight. Hundreds of bullet holes fill homes and cars in the Indian Hills neighborhood off East William Cannon Drive in Southeast Austin.

"It's like 15, 20 rapid fire. There are children all along this street, it's just not safe to be on this street right now," anonymous resident said.

Neighbors are scared to talk in fear of retaliation, but they said they want something to be done.

"It's a fool me once, fool me twice, we're looking at three times now and the second shooting was in broad daylight, so what's going on? What do we need to do to fix this? It's absurd that it's still happening," anonymous resident said.

Neighbors are growing impatient, wondering if their house will be hit next. They’re calling for more patrol and support.

"Right now, it's pretty quiet, we rarely see police down the street at all anyway, so I think that would be a good step, but also, catch them already," anonymous resident said.

The Austin Police Department said in a statement, "this is an active investigation, and they’re unable to discuss it to preserve the integrity of the investigation."

"I haven't seen them drive up and down the street at all. Not much of a presence here," anonymous resident said.

Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes, representing District 2, said in a statement she’s in contact with APD and has reached out to concerned residents to learn about their experiences and direct them to city services for victims of violent crime.

"My frustrations and fears are with those affected in the area. Nobody should live in fear of violence in their own neighborhood," Fuentes said in a statement.

"I would like to see more support for the neighborhood. People are scared, we're in our homes, that's supposed to be the safest place for you and people don't feel safe in their homes," anonymous resident said.

Residents said they just want to be able to be in their homes without constant fear.