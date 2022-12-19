Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York

This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog.

‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19.

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had recorded 37 inches of snow in Osceola, which is just east of Lake Ontario.

Heavy lake-effect snow was expected in the upstate region throughout the day, according to the NWS.

That’s ahead of a major arctic blast that’s expected to bring freezing temperatures as far south as Florida just before Christmas.

Blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday and Friday, which will lead to devastating impacts on holiday travel, including the potential for prolonged flight delays or numerous cancellations.

Most of the East will see a soaking rain rather than snow from this next storm, but significant impacts are still expected as damaging winds will blast the region from Friday into early Saturday.

This story was reported from Tampa, Fla. FOX Weather contributed.