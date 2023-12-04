Expand / Collapse search
Saint Mary Cathedral installs St. Michael statue

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Saint Mary Cathedral located in downtown Austin has installed a statue of St. Michael.

Officials say the statue was recently commissioned to be installed in a niche in the bell tower. 

The statue was in the Donahue Center gym for people to view before its installation.

Saint Mary Cathedral has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 to help pay for the costs, and it's currently a little more than halfway to its goal.

The cathedral is listed on the Natoinal Register of Historic Places and its origins reportedly date back to the 1850s.