Salvation Army Angel Tree applications open through end of October

The Salvation Army has opened applications for its annual Angel Tree program through the end of October.

Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are or will be 12 or younger on Christmas Day are eligible.

Families must complete an online application and upload required documents using a smartphone or computer by the deadline. The Salvation Army has instructional videos in both English and Spanish online to help families complete their applications.

The Angel Tree program is expected to serve more than 8,000 children this year. The program has been in place since 1979 to help fulfill the Christmas wishes and needs of children up to 12 years old throughout Central Texas.

Parents or guardians provide a Christmas wish list for each child that includes special toys or games, along with clothing and shoe sizes. Donors then can "adopt" each of these Angels and fill an Angel Tree bag with gifts chosen for that specific child. Gifts are then distributed to parents a week before Christmas.

From October to mid-December, staff and volunteers work thousands of hours sorting, organizing, and taking inventory on Christmas gifts at the organization's new warehouse in South Austin, located at 4025 S. Capital of Texas Highway.

