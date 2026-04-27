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2 people injured in shooting at East Austin BBQ restaurant

By
Published  April 27, 2026 7:45am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
Multiple people shot outside BBQ restaurant

Multiple people shot outside BBQ restaurant

Multiple people were shot outside an East Austin BBQ restaurant Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest.

The Brief

    • Shooting outside Sam's BBQ Sunday night injured 2 people
    • Suspect fled the scene, is still at large, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Multiple people were shot outside an East Austin BBQ restaurant Sunday night, and police say the suspect is still at large.

What we know:

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. April 26 about a shooting outside Sam's BBQ on E. 12th Street, near Poquito Street.

The suspect quickly fled the scene and is still at large. There were no fatalities, but two people were taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are working with witnesses to piece together what happened. East 12th Street was blocked from Chicon and Alamo streets as detectives continued to work this scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not release a suspect description, but believe that they left the scene unarmed and there is no threat to the public.

The status of the two injured and exactly how many people shot is currently unknown.

The Source: Information in this report comes from reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera

Crime and Public SafetyEast Austin