Samsung updates TV data consent settings after Texas sues over 'spying'

The Brief Samsung will update smart TVs after Texas accused it of spying on users. TVs must clearly disclose content tracking and get user consent before collecting data. Texas sued multiple TV makers; cases against others are still ongoing.



Tech giant Samsung has agreed to change some of their TVs' user interfaces after Texas accused the manufacturer of using software to record and spy on users.

The lawsuit alleged that Samsung and four other manufacturers were stealing data from Texans without consent.

Samsung reaches agreement with Texas

The latest:

Samsung's new update will make their Automated Content Recognition (ACR) software more apparent to users of their smart TVs. The state now requires them to get users' consent before using ACR, which "sees" and "hears" everything on an internet-enabled television set to better refine taste and preferences.

The agreement doesn't ban or disable the software, merely adds disclosures and consent screens to explain ACR to users before giving them the option to allow their data to be collected or not.

Samsung in a Thursday statement maintained that their software never violated state law, and their update reflects their willingness to work with regulations to provide consumer security.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement Thursday:

"I commend Samsung for being one of the first smart TV companies in the world to make these important changes," said Paxton. "Texans must be fully informed about whether their data is collected and be in full control of how it’s used. The changes outlined in this agreement help accomplish both of those aims and are an important step forward in reforming smart TV manufacturers’ data collection practices. While Samsung has stepped up to promptly implement important safeguards for consumers, other smart TV companies have instead chosen to illegally spy on Texans and act as digital invaders in their homes. Those companies will be held accountable, and our legal actions against them will move forward."

Samsung also released a statement after the agreement was reached:

"Samsung shares the Texas Attorney General’s goal of promoting transparent and consumer-friendly privacy practices. We appreciate the opportunity to discuss our Viewing Information Services (VIS) in more detail, and make enhancements to further strengthen our privacy disclosures. While we maintain our original television privacy policy and notices followed existing Texas state regulations, as a trusted brand, Samsung is proud to be at the forefront of protecting consumer privacy and security. The settlement affirms what Samsung has said since this lawsuit was filed – Samsung TVs do not spy on consumers. In fact, Samsung allows you to control your privacy – and change your privacy settings at any time. We hope our updated language will provide additional reassurance to our customers and serve as a new standard for others in the television industry."

Texas ACR lawsuits

The backstory:

Paxton sues TV makers

Paxton is concerned over Automated Content Recognition technology, which recognizes the sights and sounds on some TV sets for content optimization.

The attorney general referred to ACR as "an uninvited, invisible digital invader," saying it sends your data back to the company without your consent.

Paxton sued Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL Technology Group Corporation ("TCL") over the tech. The last two are based in China, prompting Paxton's national privacy fears. Thursday, Paxton said the remaining cases were still ongoing after Samsung's agreement.

Hisense was also hit with a TRO shortly after the lawsuits were filed. Samsung also received a TRO, though theirs was vacated within a day.

What is ACR technology?

Dig deeper:

In the most basic terms, ACR technology sees and hears what you're watching so it can get an idea of your taste in content, and then recommend things you might like based on what you've seen.

This technology is typically opt-in, meaning you have to agree to let your TV use it. If your TV doesn't ask your permission, the feature can still be turned off in the user settings.