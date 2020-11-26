San Antonio area officials issue curfew for Thanksgiving weekend

Officials in the San Antonio area have imposed a curfew through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which continues to surge through Texas.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Wednesday night announced a curfew prohibiting people from gathering outside their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The restrictions exclude people seeking services from a business.

The curfew begins Thursday night and extends through Monday morning. Restaurants must also close for dining from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., although they may continue to offer takeout.

Violating the curfew is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

