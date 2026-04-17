San Antonio Chick-fil-A manager prays for diners during lunch rush

The Brief A San Antonio fast food manager has gone viral for delivering a religious message to diners. In the video, the manager can be heard praying for diners during the lunch rush at a Chick-fil-A. The video ends with several diners clapping and saying "amen."



A San Antonio fast food manager is going viral on social media after praying over diners during lunch.

The video shows the manager walking through the lobby of a Chick-fil-A asking for a "touch of heaven" and telling diners to "stick to God."

A San Antonio Chick-fil-A manager is going viral after praying for patrons during a lunch rush. (Scott Malouff via Storyful)

The video has amassed nearly 40,000 views on social media since it was publish.

Danielle Gill, the wife of Texas Congressman Brandon Gill, reposted the video to X.

"More of this, please! God bless him," she said.

The manager ended his message to the diners by telling them to trust God in the light and darkness.

The message was met with several diners saying "amen" and applauding.