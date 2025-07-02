San Antonio man gets 10 years for smuggling undocumented migrants in tanker truck

article

The Brief A San Antonio man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to transport undocumented migrants. Richard Rindeikis was stopped in November 2024 with 25 undocumented migrants from various countries hidden inside a tanker trailer. Authorities emphasized the dangers of such smuggling methods, highlighting that this case could have ended in tragedy.



A San Antonio man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants, according to court documents.

25 undocumented migrants found in tanker

Richard Rindeikis, 44, received a 120-month sentence after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a Nov. 18, 2024, incident when Rindeikis was stopped at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Carrizo Springs while driving a truck with a tanker trailer. He told agents the tanker was empty and was referred for a second inspection after he could not produce a driver's license.

Border Patrol agents observed that the tanker trailer's hatches were closed and secured. Upon opening them, they discovered 25 undocumented migrants from Ecuador, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico inside the tanker.

Rindeikis was arrested, indicted on two counts, and later pleaded guilty to one count on Feb. 5, 2025.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas emphasized the dangers of such smuggling operations. "This district has seen far too many instances of human smuggling like this one end in tragedy," Simmons said in a statement. "If not for the excellent work by the U.S. Border Patrol in this case, we may have seen another."

Craig Larrabee, special agent in charge for ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio, condemned the methods used. "Smuggling human beings inside a tanker trailer is not only illegal, but also inhumane," Larrabee said. "Thanks to the swift work of law enforcement, the victims were rescued before tragedy struck."