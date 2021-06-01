San Antonio man pleads guilty to possessing prohibited firearms

A San Antonio man has pled guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

25-year-old Tyler Light, a self-proclaimed militia member and Boogaloo Bois supporter, admitted in front of a judge to possessing firearms and ammunition while under a family violence protective order, says the US Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Light was placed under a permanent restraining order on November 3, 2020, for committing family violence. Federal law prohibits a person who is the subject of a qualifying protection order from possessing a firearm or ammunition, says the US Attorney's Office.

Last December, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies executed a state search and arrest warrant at Light’s residence for violation of the protection order and terroristic threats. During the search, authorities seized a handgun from inside Light’s waistband as well as an AK-47 assault-style rifle and an assortment of ammunition.

Light remains in federal custody. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and sentencing is scheduled for August.