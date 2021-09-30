San Antonio man sentenced for abusing children with special needs

A San Antonio man has been sentenced to prison for abusing children with special needs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

76-year-old Paul Charles Zappe III was sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child pornography.

According to court documents, Zappe created photos and videos depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Some of the media created by Zappe involved him committing a variety of sexual acts on children with special needs under the age of 12.

In addition to the prison sentence, Zappe was ordered to forfeit his house, car, electronic equipment and to pay each of the two victims $81,000.

On June 29, Zappe pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

