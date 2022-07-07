San Antonio man sentenced for child pornography distribution

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 151 months in prison for distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Dario Torres was identified by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as trafficking child pornography in social media chatrooms.

On March 21, 2018, a search warrant was executed at his home where agents found two cell phones belonging to Torres. One phone contained approximately 130 videos and 761 images depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Forensic agents also found that Torres had shared three of the videos on social media. The other phone contained 6,908 images and 141 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including bondage and bestiality

On Feb. 13, 2020, Torres pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. In addition to the sentence, Torres was ordered to pay $65,000 in restitution.

Torres has remained in federal custody since his arrest on April 6, 2019.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.