San Antonio man sentenced for livestreaming child sexual abuse

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for livestreaming the sexual abuse of a child on social media.

Jeremy Shawn Lopezieo, 35, pled guilty in January to one count of production of child pornography. In addition to the prison sentence, he is also ordered to pay $50,000 to the victim.

According to court documents, Lopezieo participated in a live chat through social media. During this chat, he livestreamed the sexual abuse of a child, not realizing he was chatting with an undercover FBI agent.

The FBI located and arrested Lopezieo in February 2019 and rescued the child. He has been in custody since then.

After his prison sentence, Lopezieo will serve 25 years on supervised release, says the US Attorney's Office.