San Antonio man sentenced for straw purchase scheme

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 87 months in prison for aiding and abetting false statements in connection with firearm purchases.

According to court documents, between March and June 2018, 43-year-old Charles Anthony Lecara, aka "Eric," "Bloodhound," conspired with others to purchase firearms by making false statements and representations to firearm dealers.

The coconspirators acted as straw purchasers, claiming the guns were purchased by them for their use. However, Lecara directed the conspirators on which firearms to purchase, focusing on firearms popular with Mexican cartels, and took possession of them shortly after they were purchased.

In August 2018, numerous firearms purchased on Lecara’s behalf were recovered in a stash location in San Antonio, along with a significant amount of crystal methamphetamine, court documents say.

On Jan. 13, 2022, Lecara pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms. Lecara has remained in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2021.

The ATF and HSI, along with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigated the case.