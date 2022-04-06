San Antonio man to serve 5 years on house arrest for preparing false tax returns

A San Antonio man has been sentenced to five years on house arrest for preparing false tax returns for three years.

Richard Medina Sr., 68, has also been ordered to pay $273,372 in restitution. He pled guilty in June 2020 to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of false statement in bankruptcy.

According to public records, Medina operated an unnamed and unregistered tax preparation business in his home from 2013-16, assisting clients with their federal income tax returns. On those returns, Medina admitted to including fake credits and itemized deductions.

On one client's 2015 income tax return, he provided false figures of $6,245 in Residential Energy Credits and itemized deductions totaling $60,451, to which the client was not entitled, says the US Attorney's office. He also admitted to producing over 30 fraudulent tax returns for others and four personal tax returns for a total loss to the government of $273,372.

Before 2013, he and his wife had filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection, and Medina admitted that he failed to report the income he collected from his tax preparation business since 2013, according to the US Attorney's office. He also admitted to making false statements to the Social Security Administration that omitted his business income in order to obtain disability benefits.

